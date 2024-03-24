Commercial vehicle carrying multiple cars near Maryland was destroyed by fire Friday

A commercial vehicle carrying multiple cars fire Friday was considered a total loss, said Addison fire Chief Bill Barlow. He said it was a heavy-duty pickup hauling a trailer with three other vehicles that caught fire at 4 p.m. along National Pike in Addison Township, about one-fourth of a mile from the Maryland border. The fire was fully involved when firefighters arrived on the scene, Barlow said. Addison and Confluence as well as Grantsville, Maryland, fire departments, along with Somerset EMS out of the Confluence station, responded to the call. Markleysburg and Friendsville, Maryland, fire departments were canceled. Barlow said state police are investigating the fire. The departments took about 17 minutes for the confirmed knockdown. "Everything went smoothly and we had no injuries," the chief said.