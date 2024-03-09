Commercial burglary suspect who stole dog at large: Oakland PD

(KRON) — Authorities are searching for a suspect in connection to a commercial burglary earlier this week, the Oakland Police Department announced Friday. A man (pictured below) is accused of being one of three suspects who burglarized an unnamed business on the 700 block of Clara Street at 11 p.m. on March 5.

A man is wanted in connection to a burglary on March 5 that resulted in a dog being stolen from its owner (Oakland Police Department)

“Ghost” was taken in a burglary on March 5 (Oakland Police Department).

(Oakland Police Department)

The three suspects used an unknown object(s) to enter the business and took several items before escaping the area in two vehicles, according to OPD. A white Dogo Argentino named “Ghost” was also taken in the burglary.

One of the cars linked to the suspects is a white Infiniti Q50 (pictured above). OPD did not release any other information about this burglary.

OPD says anyone with information is asked to contact the OPD Traffic Investigation Unit at 510-777-8570 or the department’s burglary unit at 510-238-3951.

