When is commencement for DMV college, university graduates?

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Hundreds of students will be graduating from D.C.-area colleges and universities throughout the month of May.

For those struggling to keep up as to when and where commencements are happening, look no further.

Here’s a list of graduation ceremonies happening in D.C., Maryland and Virginia:

Washington, D.C.:

Howard University:

When : Saturday, May 11 starting at 10 a.m.

Where: The Capital One Arena, located at 601 F St. NW

University of the District of Columbia:

When : Saturday, May 11 starting at 10 a.m.

Where: The Walter E. Washington Convention Center, located at 801 Allen Y. Lew Pl. NW

Catholic University:

When : Saturday, May 11 starting at 10 a.m.

Where: The University Mall in front of the east entrance to the Basilica, located at 400 Michigan Ave. NE

Georgetown University: Graduation dates and times vary

Thursday, May 16: Senior Convocation: Starts at 12 p.m. on Healy Lawn School of Continuing Studies Commencement: Starts at 3 p.m. on Healy Lawn McCourt School of Public Policy Commencement: Starts at 6 p.m. on Healy Lawn

Friday, May 17: Graduate School Commencement (includes Biomedical Graduate Education): Starts at 9 a.m. on Healy Lawn School of Nursing Commencement: Starts at 12 p.m. on Healy Lawn McDonough School of Business Graduate Commencement: Starts at 3 p.m. on Healy Lawn

Saturday, May 18: College of Arts & Sciences Commencement: Starts at 9 a.m. on Healy Lawn School of Health Commencement: Starts at 12 p.m. in Gaston Hall McDonough School of Business Undergraduate Commencement: Starts at 2:30 p.m. on Healy Lawn Walsh School of Foreign Service Undergraduate Commencement: Starts at 5 p.m. on Healy Lawn Walsh School of Foreign Service Graduate Commencement: Starts at 7:30 p.m. on Healy Lawn

Sunday, May 19: Baccalaureate Mass: Starts at 9 a.m. on Healy Lawn School of Medicine Commencement: Starts at 12 p.m. on Healy Lawn Law Center Commencement: Starts at 3 p.m. on Healy Lawn



George Washington University:

When : Sunday, May 19 starting at 10:30 a.m.

Where: The National Mall

American University: Graduation dates and times vary

Friday, May 10: Kogod School of Business Professional Studies: Starts at 9 a.m. in Bender Arena School of Public Affairs: Starts at 1:30 p.m. in Bender Arena

Saturday, May 11: School of International Service: Starts at 9 a.m. in Bender Arena College of Arts and Sciences: Starts at 1:30 p.m. in Bender Arena School of Communication and School of Education: Starts at 6 p.m. in Bender Arena

Saturday, May 18: Washington College of Law: Starts at 1 p.m. in Bender Arena



Gallaudet University:

When : Friday, May 10 Graduate ceremony starts at 10 a.m. Undergraduate ceremony starts at 2 p.m.

Where: Gallaudet University Field House

Trinity College: Graduation dates and times vary

Maryland:

University of Maryland:

When : Monday, May 20 starting at 6 p.m.

Where: SECU Stadium, located at 90 Stadium Dr., College Park, Md.

Bowie State University:

When : Friday, May 24 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Where: Bulldog Stadium, located at Loop Rd., Bowie, Md.

Virginia:

George Mason University:

When : Thursday, May 9

Where: EagleBank Arena, located at 4500 Patriot Cir., Fairfax, Va.

