When is commencement for DMV college, university graduates?
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Hundreds of students will be graduating from D.C.-area colleges and universities throughout the month of May.
For those struggling to keep up as to when and where commencements are happening, look no further.
Howard University nursing ceremony cut short when venue reaches capacity
Here’s a list of graduation ceremonies happening in D.C., Maryland and Virginia:
Washington, D.C.:
When: Saturday, May 11 starting at 10 a.m.
Where: The Capital One Arena, located at 601 F St. NW
University of the District of Columbia:
When: Saturday, May 11 starting at 10 a.m.
Where: The Walter E. Washington Convention Center, located at 801 Allen Y. Lew Pl. NW
When: Saturday, May 11 starting at 10 a.m.
Where: The University Mall in front of the east entrance to the Basilica, located at 400 Michigan Ave. NE
Georgetown University: Graduation dates and times vary
Thursday, May 16:
Senior Convocation: Starts at 12 p.m. on Healy Lawn
School of Continuing Studies Commencement: Starts at 3 p.m. on Healy Lawn
McCourt School of Public Policy Commencement: Starts at 6 p.m. on Healy Lawn
Friday, May 17:
Graduate School Commencement (includes Biomedical Graduate Education): Starts at 9 a.m. on Healy Lawn
School of Nursing Commencement: Starts at 12 p.m. on Healy Lawn
McDonough School of Business Graduate Commencement: Starts at 3 p.m. on Healy Lawn
Saturday, May 18:
College of Arts & Sciences Commencement: Starts at 9 a.m. on Healy Lawn
School of Health Commencement: Starts at 12 p.m. in Gaston Hall
McDonough School of Business Undergraduate Commencement: Starts at 2:30 p.m. on Healy Lawn
Walsh School of Foreign Service Undergraduate Commencement: Starts at 5 p.m. on Healy Lawn
Walsh School of Foreign Service Graduate Commencement: Starts at 7:30 p.m. on Healy Lawn
Sunday, May 19:
Baccalaureate Mass: Starts at 9 a.m. on Healy Lawn
School of Medicine Commencement: Starts at 12 p.m. on Healy Lawn
Law Center Commencement: Starts at 3 p.m. on Healy Lawn
George Washington University students say they are worried about graduation being disrupted by pro-Palestinian protests
When: Sunday, May 19 starting at 10:30 a.m.
Where: The National Mall
American University: Graduation dates and times vary
Friday, May 10:
Kogod School of Business Professional Studies: Starts at 9 a.m. in Bender Arena
School of Public Affairs: Starts at 1:30 p.m. in Bender Arena
Saturday, May 11:
School of International Service: Starts at 9 a.m. in Bender Arena
College of Arts and Sciences: Starts at 1:30 p.m. in Bender Arena
School of Communication and School of Education: Starts at 6 p.m. in Bender Arena
Saturday, May 18:
Washington College of Law: Starts at 1 p.m. in Bender Arena
When: Friday, May 10
Graduate ceremony starts at 10 a.m.
Undergraduate ceremony starts at 2 p.m.
Where: Gallaudet University Field House
Trinity College: Graduation dates and times vary
Friday, May 17:
The School of Professional and Graduate Studies (SPS, BGS) and School of Education (EDU) Commencement: Starts at 5 p.m. on the Front Lawn
Friday, May 18:
The College of Arts and Sciences (CAS); The School of Nursing and Health Professions (NHP) and The Early College Academy (ECA) Commencement: Starts at 11 a.m. on the Front Lawn
Maryland:
When: Monday, May 20 starting at 6 p.m.
Where: SECU Stadium, located at 90 Stadium Dr., College Park, Md.
When: Friday, May 24 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Where: Bulldog Stadium, located at Loop Rd., Bowie, Md.
Last-minute Mother’s Day gifts, deals to save cash, celebrate
Virginia:
When: Thursday, May 9
Where: EagleBank Arena, located at 4500 Patriot Cir., Fairfax, Va.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.