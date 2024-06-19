Commemorating Juneteenth, community gathers downtown Springfield to highlight history

As the Black National Anthem "Lift Every Voice and Sing" rang out over Founders Park in downtown Springfield, Wednesday's Juneteenth Freedom Fest got underway. A federally recognized holiday since 2021, the day marks the anniversary in 1865 when news of the Emancipation Proclamation reached enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas, the last Confederate state to have the proclamation announced as the Civil War came to an end.

In the park tied to Springfield's own history, various speakers and artists took the stage throughout the day in recognition of the holiday as people from all age groups, races and walks of life celebrated the day of freedom. Local vendors offered ethnic hair products, graphic tees, handmade crafts and more. In the back of the park, smoke rose from a grill preparing to offer attendees free hot dogs and burgers.

Images from the Juneteenth Freedom Fest at Founders Park in Springfield on June 19, 2024.

While this was the sixth Freedom Fest put on by grassroots organizers, this year was the first to be under the official Shine Foundation 417 and its board. Board member O'Brien Daniels said putting on the event takes months to organize but now that the group can operate in an official capacity, it opens up opportunities for grants and other support. She said each year serves as an opportunity to bring the community together to celebrate something that has been commemorated for generations and the goal is to continue to grow that impact.

"It's not about a color thing, it's about unity," she said. "As a native, it makes my heart really warm to see us play nice, come together, put aside differences and just come together."

The necessity of awareness

One of the booths set up at the festival was that of Mosaic Arts Collective, which supports diversity and inclusion in the Springfield arts community. Victoria Fernald said being a part of an event that celebrates the local Black community is a way to share their mission in bringing more opportunities to those who typically wouldn't have them in the art realm.

Barry Hairston, who's attended the festival in years past, said the day serves as a reminder of the country's, the city's and the people's history.

Images from the Juneteenth Freedom Fest at Founders Park in Springfield on June 19, 2024.

"We're able to live like white people have always lived," Hairston, who owns a farm in west Springfield and whose daughters own a restaurant, said.

As the traditions and celebrations of Juneteenth continue to grow, Hairston said he is hopeful that Black history will be taught as a part of American history so the younger generations of his family learn about their roots.

"Black history is American history, you have to take the good with the bad," he said. "You have to accept all of it."

Images from the Juneteenth Freedom Fest at Founders Park in Springfield on June 19, 2024.

Wednesday's celebration was only one of several events happening in Springfield this year to commemorate the occasion. Sade Shine, who started the festival six years ago, said in her remarks to the crowd that Juneteenth should include more events and multiple celebrations, much like Fourth of July does.

"We're celebrating the freedom of a group of Americans," she said. "If you are a true patriot, and you truly believe in freedom, and you truly believe in our Constitution, then this day should be equally as important as the Fourth of July."

More: Juneteenth, Ozarks Pridefest and 20+ other things to do around Springfield this June

Charmaine Huddleston emphasized the awareness these events bring to the topic and how they can further teach future generation of the meaning of the holiday.

Huddleston said the meaning and awareness of the Juneteenth celebration also extends into August when Springfieldians come together for Park Day Reunion at Silver Springs Park, which during segregation was the city’s only public park designated for Black residents and sports leagues, according to the Springfield-Greene County Park Board. This year, the Park Day Reunion will take place Aug. 2-4.

Marta Mieze covers local government at the News-Leader. Have feedback, tips or story ideas? Contact her at mmieze@news-leader.com.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Juneteenth celebration highlights history, unity as community gathers