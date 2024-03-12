Commanders continue roster makeover by agreeing to sign defensive end Clelin Ferrell, AP source says

FILE - San Francisco 49ers defensive end Clelin Ferrell celebrates after sacking Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023. The Washington Commanders continued their roster makeover early on the second day of NFL free agency by agreeing to sign defensive end Clelin Ferrell. The team reached an agreement with Ferrell on a one-year contract, according to a person familiar with the contract. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Commanders continued their roster makeover early on the second day of NFL free agency by agreeing to sign defensive end Clelin Ferrell.

The team reached an agreement with Ferrell on a one-year contract, according to a person familiar with the contract. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because it cannot be made official until the new league year opens Wednesday.

Ferrell, who turns 27 in May, started 17 games and had 3 1/2 sacks last season for the 49ers. The fourth pick of the 2019 draft by the Raiders, he has appeared in 75 professional games with Oakland/Las Vegas and San Francisco.

Washington has also agreed to bring in fellow defensive lineman Dorance Armstrong, running back Austin Ekeler, tight end Zach Ertz, center Tyler Biadasz, guard Nick Allegretti, linebacker Frankie Luvu and kicker Brandon McManus as part of new general manager Adam Peters’ retooling effort.

Ferrell and Armstrong help fill the edge rushing void left by trading Chase Young and Montez Sweat before the deadline in October. Biadasz and Allegretti are part of an offensive line overhaul for new coach Dan Quinn and offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury.

Much is left to do on that front, including a new left tackle, and Washington is again looking for a franchise quarterback. The team has the second pick in the draft and could go that avenue or into free agency to get a new starter at football's most important position.

