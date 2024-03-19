New commander takes helm at 80th FTW at Sheppard Air Force Base

The 80th Flying Training Wing at Sheppard Air Force Base has a new commander.

Col. Mitchell "Lucky" Cok assumed command last week of the 80th FTW — host to the only internationally manned and managed pilot-training program on the planet producing fighter pilots for the NATO alliance.

Maj. Gen. Clark J. Quinn, far left, commander of the 19th Air Force at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, hands off the 80th Flying Training Wing flag to Col. Mitchell J. Cok during a change of command ceremony March 7 at Sheppard Air Force Base as Cok assumes command of the 80th FTW.

Cok began serving as deputy commander of the 80th FTW in July. A graduate of the Euro-NATO Joint Jet Pilot Training program at Sheppard, he is no stranger to the base or Wichita Falls.

Among his past assignments at SAFB, he has served as commander of the 88th Fighter Training Squadron where student-pilots take introduction to fighter fundamentals.

Col. Mitchell J. "Lucky" Cok, commander of the 80th Flying Training Wing at Sheppard Air Force Base

The ceremony to mark the change of command was March 7, according to SAFB.

The former commander of the 80th FTW, Col. Brad "NARCO" Orgeron, was summoned early for his next assignment. Orgeron began serving as commander of the unit in June 2022.

