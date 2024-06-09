Commander of IDF's Gaza Division resigns citing October 7 attack

Palestinians take control of an Israeli tank after crossing the border fence with Israel from Khan Yunis. The commander of the Gaza Division of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Brigadier-General Avi Rosenfeld, has announced his resignation, taking responsibility for the Hamas attack mounted from the Gaza Strip on October 7 last year. Abed Rahim Khatib/dpa

The commander of the Gaza Division of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Brigadier-General Avi Rosenfeld, has announced his resignation, taking responsibility for the Hamas attack mounted from the Gaza Strip on October 7 last year.

"On October 7, I failed in my life's mission to protect the Gaza border communities. Everyone has to take responsibility for their part, and I am in charge of the division," Rosenfeld said in a statement.

"As part of taking responsibility as a commander, I decided to end my position and service in the IDF after 30 years of service," he added. Rosenfeld's resignation will take effect once a replacement has been appointed.

The head of Israel's Military Intelligence Directorate, Aharon Haliva, announced his resignation in April.

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant and, Ronen Bar, head of the Shin Bet domestic intelligence agency, have previously accepted responsibility for the attack but remain in position. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has not as yet accepted any personal responsibility.