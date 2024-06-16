Commander Biden bit another Secret Service agent

Commander, the Biden family dog, watches as President Joe Biden departs from the White House in June 2022. File Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI

June 16 (UPI) -- Commander Biden, the German Shepherd owned by President Joe Biden, had a previously undisclosed biting incident involving a U.S. Secret Service agent, it has been revealed.

The conservative activist group Judicial Watch, which targets Democratic politicians with Freedom of Information Act requests, obtained 116 pages of records from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security detailing dog-biting incidents involving Commander.

The German Shepherd was removed from the White House in October after a string of at least 10 biting incidents, as previously reported by UPI.

But an incident on September 12, 2023, was not revealed at the time, bringing the number of biting cases to at least 11. Judicial Watch reported at least 23 biting incidents.

The records show that Biden was walking his dog in the Kennedy Garden when a Secret Service agent who approached the president was bitten in his legs and through the front of his jacket. The agent sought $943 in compensation to buy him a new suit jacket.

And, Secret Service agents expressed frustration that celebrity gossip publication TMZ seemed to find out about Commander biting incidents before they did.

"Heads up and FYI. TMZ just reported a dog bite at the White House! Can we please find a way to get this dog muzzled," one Secret Service worker wrote in an email to colleagues.

Judicial Watch noted it was forced to go to federal court with a lawsuit to obtain the records after its FOIA requests went ignored.