Comings and Goings: Smash burger joint opening second location in York County

Greer's Burger Garage will open at 108 Chestnut St. in Hanover Borough on March 28, according to an announcement from the company.

The restaurant, which specializes in smash burgers, is owned by chef Ethan Greer, who first opened the restaurant in Dover in 2022.

"We're so excited to get down to Hanover and become part of the thriving downtown community," Greer said in an announcement video for the opening date.

A rendering of the new Greer's Burger Garage at 108 Chestnut Street in Hanover Borough.

The Hanover location will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays.

The new location is now hiring for various positions, which are available to apply for on the restaurant's website, www.Greersburgergarage.com.

The menu for Greer's consists of a wide variety of burgers, hotdogs and "hubcaps," which are "burgers in a bowl." Other menu items include a wide variety of appetizers and sides, including deep-fried pierogies, and a large vegetarian menu for those with alternative diets.

Manchester

The former site of Debbies Pizza, 49 S. Main St., Manchester, will soon become a retail sporting goods store, Iron Rock Armory, according to a Facebook post.

Closing

The Funtime Cinema at South York Plaza has closed, according to the company's website. The website said all of the company's locations closed as of March 4.

Bar Association award

The Pennsylvania Bar Association (PBA) presented a County Bar Recognition Award to the York County Bar Association during the 58th Annual Confer­ence of County Bar Leaders on March 1 in Gettysburg, according to a news release.

Recognized for its impact grants, legal aid and scholarships; "Pardon Me" documentary screening; and "The Distaff Side" play, the York County Bar Association is one of 24 local bar associations in Pennsylvania honored this year for sponsoring projects that improve the legal profession, justice system or community. The awards are presented annually by the PBA.

WellSpan news

Evangelical Community Hospital near Lewisburg will become WellSpan Evangelical Community Hospital on or about July 1, 2024, according to a news release. Its accompanying network of care serving the Central Susquehanna Valley will also join WellSpan, expanding the combined reach of the organizations across 12 counties in Central Pennsylvania and Northern Maryland.

WellSpan Health also recently added Family Medicine Associates of York to its network, according to a news release. The practice recently opened as WellSpan Family Medicine – Forrest Street, located at 54 S. Forrest St. in York. WellSpan Family Medicine – Forrest Street will offer comprehensive primary care services, including acute illnesses, injuries, chronic conditions and preventative care.

Hall of Honor

Sharon Eyster, of Dover, chief operating officer/vice president of operations, for United Church of Christ Homes, Camp Hill, has been inducted into the Hall of Honor in the McKnight’s Women of Distinction awards, a joint program of McKnight’s Long-Term Care News, McKnight’s Senior Living and McKnight’s Home Care. The program, in its sixth year, recognizes women who have made a significant impact on their organization or in the industry.

York Water Co.

The York Water Co. has acquired the water system assets within the Longstown Mobile Estates Community, located in Windsor Township. This is the second acquisition York Water has closed in 2024 and will add 90 water customers to the growing water and wastewater portfolio of The York Water Company.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Smash burger joint opening 2nd York County PA location