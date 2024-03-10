‘Coming together is what we’re all about:’ JCC holds annual Big Night celebration
The Jewish Community Center of Greater Pittsburgh held its annual Big Night celebration on Saturday.
The fundraiser in Squirrel Hill raises money for JCC scholarships and programs and serves as a way to say “thank you” to the community.
“There were a lot of years where we weren’t able to come together like this. So, with community as our middle name, coming together is what we’re all about. In-person celebrating, gathering, that’s really important to us,” said Jason Kunzman, president of JCC of Greater Pittsburgh.
The event featured live music, dancing, food and a silent auction.
