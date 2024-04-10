Coming soon to St. Paul area: Squad pickups to spot distracted drivers

Several east metro law enforcement agencies will be getting specialized pickups that give them a higher vantage point to see dangerous driving behaviors, the state’s Department of Public Safety announced Wednesday.

It will allow officers to witness more easily if drivers are distracted, not wearing seat belts or using their cellphones in violation of the state’s hands-free law.

“We need to get creative in how we’re combating the unacceptable driving behaviors and rising deaths we’re seeing on our roads,” DPS’ Office of Traffic Safety Director Mike Hanson said in a statement. “People are dying because drivers are selfishly making terrible choices. These trucks are not going to be the entire answer, but this tool will help our law enforcement partners raise the awareness of these critical traffic safety issues and help change behavior — and we’ll take any help we can get.”

The Office of Traffic Safety is providing grants totaling $624,325 to the St. Paul, Eagan, Blaine, Brooklyn Park, Elk River, Orono and Grand Rapids police departments, along with the Washington County and Olmsted counties’ sheriff’s offices.

The funding is from the 2023 Minnesota Transportation Omnibus bill, and each agency is required to match 20 percent of total equipment costs.

Richfield police have been using a Ford F150 since 2020, allowing officers to ride higher — and stealthier — than in a typical squad car or SUV.

“It’s higher up and people don’t expect a truck to be a law enforcement vehicle,” said Lt. Brad Drayna.

Other law enforcement agencies have borrowed the vehicle for traffic details. The pickup has a small law enforcement decal on the side, tinted windows and concealed emergency lights.

“There’s so many people texting and driving, and everyone’s nonchalant about it,” said Richfield police Sgt. Matt Steen, who had the original idea for the truck. On Tuesday, a man who Steen pulled over told him, “Sorry, I missed breakfast and I was ordering lunch online,” Steen said.

St. Paul police “are honored to be selected for this grant,” which is going through the city council approval process, said Alyssa Arcand, a department spokeswoman.

Distracted driving contributed to an average of 29 deaths and 146 life-changing injuries a year in Minnesota from 2019 to 2023, according to the Office of Traffic Safety.

Preliminary numbers show traffic fatalities are up this year, with 84 such deaths compared with 52 at the same time last year.

Law enforcement agencies across the state are taking part in a distracted driving extra enforcement and awareness campaign throughout this month.

