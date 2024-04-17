Coming soon: Organic grocer Sprouts Farmers Market submits plan to build in Mt. Juliet

Sprouts Farmers Market, a natural foods grocery chain, has submitted plans to open a store in Mt. Juliet, according to the city.

The brand has more than 380 stores nationwide, including more than 140 in California. Sprouts emphasizes natural and organic foods and other health-related items.

The Mt. Juliet plan calls for an organic grocery of more than 23,000 square feet with almost 30,000 square feet of proposed commercial space in the Everette Downs development on North Mt. Juliet Road across from Mt. Juliet Church of Christ, according to the city.

Sprouts Farmers Market in Franklin.

The project is on track for a hearing during the May 16 Planning Commission meeting.

Sprouts has several locations in Middle Tennessee, include stores in Franklin, Bellevue, Germantown, Murfreesboro and on Nolensville Pike in Nashville.

“This is a significant milestone for our city, not only because it meets the longstanding enthusiasm of our residents for an organic grocer, but also because it underscores the strength and potential of our local economy,” Development Services Director Jennifer Hamblen said.

