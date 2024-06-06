‘We’re coming for you.’ SC man accused of threatening two Upstate activists. Here’s what we know

An Anderson man has been charged with unlawful communication after he allegedly threatened two Upstate activists.

Traci Fant, one of those threatened, posted a video on Facebook in which the suspect calls the Rev. UA Thompson “scum” and says a group he called Sons of Jericho are coming after both of them.

Arrested was 41 year-old Christopher Campbell. He was granted a personal recognizance bond Thursday.

At a news conference Thursday morning, Fant and Thompson called for the South Carolina General Assembly to pass a hate crime law. South Carolina is one of a few states in the nation that does not have a law to protect people based on race.

“Unacceptable and unreasonable,” she said. “I did not know this type of hate existed in 2024.”

They said the law needs to be more impactful with regard to threats made against individuals, not merely unlawful communication.

“I’m not afraid but I don’t feel safe,” Fant said.

Thompson said he was told the video was made as an initiation to the motorcycle club.

“There is no place for these types of groups,” he said.