Coming to Covington's riverfront: Half million-dollar homes

The first residential development for the much-anticipated Covington Central Riverfront project will likely be 16 townhomes with price tags of more than $500,000.

The townhomes are planned along 0.9 acres on the southern part of the site near Fourth Street. The homes would range from 2,100 to 2,200 square feet, include a private driveway and a fenced terrace area, and could be one to three stories.

The 23-acre mixed-use site is directly across the Ohio River from Paycor Stadium and will include public space, offices, residential units and retail shops. It was formerly the home of an IRS building that closed in the fall of 2019, resulting in more than 1,500 lost jobs.

The project isn’t final. The sale of the land to local Greater Cincinnati-area developer Drees Homes must be approved by the Covington Board of Commissioners at a 6 p.m. meeting Tuesday.

The city owns the land and under the contract would sell it for $2,016,000. The total project is estimated to cost $7 million.

The townhomes are the second major announcement for the riverfront site in about a week.

Last week, the General Assembly released a draft budget that set aside $150 million to create a Commonwealth Center for Biomedical Excellence. It would move Northern Kentucky University's Salmon P. Chase College of Law from its Highland Heights campus to the former IRS site. The University of Kentucky's College of Medicine, which works in partnership with St. Elizabeth and NKU, could also make the move.

However, the move is not a sure thing. The House and Senate still have to hash out an agreement on the state's next two-year spending budget.

