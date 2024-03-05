Here comes the rain again. North Jersey to get thrice doused this week, flooding possible

After a beautiful Sunday and a mild Monday, we are in for some rain this week in North Jersey.

Here is a quick look at the forecast from Meteorologist Bill Goodman of the National Weather Service.

The first round of rain will start on Monday night and continue into Tuesday, finishing up on Tuesday evening. About a half inch of rain is expected in North Jersey.

Round two will start on Wednesday, mostly during the afternoon and evening and lingering into Thursday. Between one and one and a half inches are expected. Those who live closer to the city and closer to the shore could expect two inches.

We will get a break on Friday which currently is forecasted to be a dry day.

The third bout of rain will come in on Saturday and will continue into Sunday morning, tapering off into Sunday afternoon and night. This last bout of rain for the week could bring between another inch to an inch and a half.

Flood potential

With three bouts of rainfall expected over the course of the week, the National Weather Service will be keeping an eye on North Jersey's rivers, especially the Passaic River and the Saddle River.

"It looks like right now with these systems it will be mainly minor urban and poor drainage flooding and maybe some of the smaller streams might have some flooding," said Goodman. "What happens with the Saturday and Sunday storms depends upon how much rain we get with the first two storms, so we're going to have to keep a close eye on that."

If you live in an area that is vulnerable to flooding, be sure to keep an eye on the rain, weather alerts, and local weather forecasts throughout the week.

Consistent temperatures

Unfortunately, the warm weather that we saw on Sunday will likely be the mildest weather that we will see in the foreseeable future, according to Goodman. However, the temperature is looking like it will stay pretty consistent throughout the week, mostly in the 40s and 50s.

Here is the daily breakdown for the rest of the week:

Tuesday: High 40s and lower 50s

Wednesday: mid 50s

Thursday: mid 50s

Friday: lower 50s

Saturday: 45 to 50

Sunday: high 40s and lower 50s

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ weather: This week's forecast shows rainfall, potential flooding