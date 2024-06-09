Here comes the BOOM: Camp Robinson conducting training through Tuesday

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – If you hear a series of loud noises in the North Little Rock area over the next few days, there’s a good reason.

According to Camp Robinson officials, scheduled training will take place between Sunday, June 9, through Tuesday, June 11.

Officials say expect to hear loud booms associated with the training all day, each day. They said the noise could carry out to surrounding communities.

Camp Robinson officials said through the training and continued support, the Arkansas National Guard and co-located sister services can continue to make positive contributions to the safety and security of the state and nation.

