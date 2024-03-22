When it comes to best hotels in U.S., Florida has many. Check out what the rooms cost

Spring is officially here, which means locking down our prized summer plans. One of the key components when finalizing our multiday seasonal soirees is booking an incredible hotel.

U.S. News & World Report recently ranked the best hotels in the USA based on an analysis of industry awards, hotel star ratings and user ratings.

Within the top 25, seven Florida hotels earned a spot on the list, including the number one slot out over 4,000 hotels across the country. Here's where they are located and what makes them so special.

What is the best hotel in the country, according to U.S. News & World Report?

Acqualina Resort & Residences on the Beach

U.S. News & World Report gave the first place crown to Sunny Isles Beach's Acqualina Resort & Residences, located 10 miles north from Miami's city center.

"This spa resort doesn't take any of its five stars for granted, particularly when it comes to delivering first-rate customer service," U.S. News & World Report writes. "Guests can't help but keep the compliments coming: Travelers say the resort staff takes extra care to personalize each experience."

The rooms come with flat-screen TVs and private balconies, as well as double sinks and glass-enclosed showers. Meanwhile, the property also features four in-house eateries (including a Japanese fusion restaurant opened in January 2021), a grab-and-go market, four pools, a spa and beach amenities.

Price: $1,200 through $1,400

Where to book: The Acqualina's website, Booking

Here's what other Florida hotels placed within the top 25 of U.S. News & World Report's top hotels:

Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club

Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club. Miami

The Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club in Surfside placed second on the list, saying patrons claimed it lived up to expectations with its "stunning design, incredible ocean views and attentive staff members."

"The Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club is removed from the buzzy South Beach area in Surfside, Florida, and it is set on 9 beachfront acres. The property's 77 accommodations feature floor-to-ceiling windows, flat-screen TVs, free Wi-Fi access, sitting areas, marble bathrooms and a convenient room service menu."

Price: $1,600 through $1,700

Where to book: Four Seasons, Booking, Skyscanner

Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort

Looking for high end places to stay while on Disney property? The Four Seasons Resort Orlando earned the seventh spot on the list, located five miles away from Disney World's Magic Kingdom Resort.

"With its own 18-hole golf course, massive spa and rooftop steakhouse, the property is well-suited for travelers who want easy access to the theme parks without the over-the-top kitsch associated with Disney-owned properties … The Four Seasons Resort Orlando offers its own Disney character breakfasts, complimentary park shuttle service and a Disney Planning Center – a separate concierge desk designed for mapping out your park itinerary and purchasing tickets."

U.S. News & World Report notes the property has several kid-friendly amenities; it boasts two 242-foot-long waterslides, a lazy river with two spray cannons, a 7,590-square-foot family pool and the complimentary Kids For All Seasons kids camp.

Price: $1,350 through $1,560

Where to book: Four Seasons, Booking, Algotels

Faena Hotel Miami Beach

Faena Hotel Miami Beach saw the 10th spot on the list, writing past guests gushed about the staff's attention to detail and genuine friendliness.

"Accommodations received tons of praise as well, and were described by reviewers as spacious (the smallest rooms measure 463 square feet), well appointed and downright chic. Rooms are decorated in a modern, South American style and come outfitted with sleek wooden furnishings and colorful accents."

Price: $990 through $1,330

Where to book: Faena Hotel's website, Booking, Vio

The Setai Miami Beach

A penthouse pool at the Setai in Miami.

Also located in Miami, the Setai at Miami Beach made its away onto the list in the 11th place slot. U.S. News & World Report shared patrons enjoyed the art deco-era hotel and classy Asian-inspired design elements.

"Although The Setai's environment may induce relaxation on the spot, previous guests highly recommend a visit to the in-house spa, which offers a wide array of massages and skin treatments and houses private baths, steam rooms and a 24-hour fitness center."

Price:$1,550 through $1,620

Where to book: The Setai's website, Booking, Skyscanner

The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort

The St. Regis Bar & Wine Vault at The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort

Bal Harbour's St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort made its way into the 17th spot on the list, adding it provides a less frenzied setting much appreciated by couples and travelers with children.

"Guest rooms are spacious (albeit pricey thanks to the $45 daily resort fee) and feature neutral hues and private furnished balconies, as well as high-tech amenities like flat-screen TVs with DVD players and tablets for controlling lights, blinds and thermostats. When you're not bedding down, you can pass the time at one of two outdoor pools, the 14,000-square-foot spa or the adjacent 1,000-foot-long beach."

Price: $961 - $1199

Where to book: Marriot, Booking, Travel Up

The Breakers Palm Beach

The Breakers Hotel in 2021 in Palm Beach. This was photographed from Esperante building in Palm Beach.

Rounding out the top 25, The Breakers Palm Beach earned a spot for its Italian Renaissance-style design and amenities.

"High on their list of perks are the gorgeous grounds, which feature two golf courses, four pools, a private beach and 10 Har-Tru tennis courts. And the genial front desk staff will probably recommend you spend a day in the relaxing spa."

Price: $1,600 to $1,740

Where to book: The Breaker's website, Booking, Travel Up

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Florida's best hotels ranked by U.S. News & World Report: The list