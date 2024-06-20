Come together for World Refugee Day

Members of the Bhutanese community pose in traditional dress after their cultural showcase in 2023. (Photo by Jane Nguyen)

World Refugee Day is observed nationally on June 20 each year across the globe. It’s a day dedicated to raising awareness of the situation of refugees around the world.

On Saturday, June 22, 2024, the Refugee Alliance of Central Iowa (RACI) is organizing its 11th annual World Refugee Day event from 12 to 4 p.m. at Franklin Junior High and Tower Park in Des Moines. The park is located at 4950 Hickman Road, next to the school.

The Refugee Alliance of Central Iowa was founded in 2014. Their office is located in Des Moines at the Polk County River Place on Euclid Avenue. Stephanie Moris has been the director of RACI since 2018. Previously, her careers included education, employment services, and working overseas.

Last June, Moris and her team organized a colorful celebration in honor of World Refugee Day. It included a wide assortment of cultural food, vendor and business booths, entertainment, and a soccer tournament. I had the pleasure of attending this powerful event for the first time. I sampled traditional dishes, enjoyed musical entertainment, and chatted with local organizations.

The event included a “Resettlement Fact Walk,” an addition that began in 2017. Facts about the Refugee Alliance of Central Iowa and refugees in Iowa and the United States were printed on yard signs. As I walked, I read each sign and was struck by the facts I read, even as a teacher of immigrant and refugee students.

The number of internationally displaced people fluctuates every day, Moris explained. As facts change, the signs change as well. Going on the Resettlement Fact Walk was both moving and informative.

Refugee Alliance of Central Iowa’s Vision

To assure a welcoming community for refugees in which they have an equal opportunity to achieve individual growth and prosperity and to fully participate in civic and cultural life.

Refugee Alliance of Central Iowa’s Mission

To increase awareness of and access to services, resources and programs so that refugees receive the maximum benefit as they resettle and become participatory citizens in central Iowa.

For more information, please visit: Refugee Alliance of Central Iowa.

In 1975, I arrived from Vietnam as a 6-month-old refugee. During the walk, I was especially moved by the great lengths taken by former Iowa Gov. Robert Ray to ensure Southeast Asian refugees would become part of Iowa communities and ultimately, part of Iowa’s future. Some of the most prominent facts about Gov. Ray included the following information:

“In 1979, Governor Ray learned about more refugees fleeing Vietnam on boats. He called President Carter and asked permission to accept twice as many refugees in Iowa. President Carter agreed.”

“Governor Ray was one of the only governors to accept Vietnamese refugees, even though President Ford had asked more than 30 states.”

“The Tai Dam refugee community wrote letters to all 50 governors asking to be resettled together. Governor Ray was the only one to respond and fought to bring the entire community to Iowa. It is the largest Tai Dam community outside of Vietnam.”

“Many people did not agree with Governor Ray’s support of refugees, but he continued to welcome refugee resettlement because he felt “as a Christian, it was the right thing to do.”

According to Moris, the purpose of the World Refugee Day celebration in Des Moines is, “To recognize the journeys refugees make and to acknowledge their new homes and the countless benefits they bring to new communities.”

DSM World Refugee Day celebration is “for anyone across the state that wants to participate including refugees and other community members,” Moris said. Leading up to the event, RACI posts information on its website, newsletter, and social media asking community partners to participate. The organizations can apply to be one of the 40-some groups at the event. Most vendors, businesses, and organizations are from the Des Moines area, but Moris said they can be from anywhere in Iowa.

Many traditional dishes are served at the event. RACI raises funds throughout the year and purchases food from several local businesses for the celebration. “We want to support local restaurants owned by refugees and immigrants. We want to promote their business at the event and on social media,” said Moris. Last year, at each food station, there was a QR code that could be scanned to obtain more information about the restaurant.

The RACI newsletter also asks for performing artists from around the world to apply. The entertainment acts include singers and dancers of various cultures, as well as a showcase of traditional dress.

One of the biggest draws to World Refugee Day is the soccer tournament for ages 18 and up. Various groups such as resettlement agencies and employers put together soccer teams to compete in the tournament. In 2023, the Des Moines Congolese won the title. Once again, this year, soccer enthusiasts can watch the local soccer teams battle it out at the Cup of All Nations Soccer Tournament at Tower Park.

As usual, the event is free, and RACI offers free DART transportation all day on June 22. The QR code is available at 2024 DSM World Refugee Day along with more information about 2024 DSM World Refugee Day.

The Refugee Alliance of Central Iowa website boasts a wealth of information and resources including a New Iowan Resource Directory. Refugees can find a wealth of information about employment and legal assistance, local food pantries, childcare, upcoming events, English classes, etc.

