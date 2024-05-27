'We come together in solace': Hobbs speaks at Memorial Day ceremony in Phoenix

Gov. Katie Hobbs spoke at a Memorial Day ceremony at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs National Cemetery of Arizona in Phoenix on Monday morning.

Dozens of wreaths lined the front of the stage; songs and speakers moved several attendees to tears.

"Today, we come together in solace, in solidarity, to pay our respects to the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice protecting our freedoms at home and abroad," Hobbs said at the start of her speech, after thanking the staff and volunteers who helped put together the event.

The governor explained the history of Memorial Day, saying it was first recognized in 1868 when people placed flowers on the graves of soldiers at Arlington National Cemetery to honor those who died while serving the country.

Since America's inception, Hobbs said, the armed forces have defended the country and Americans' freedom. Without the military, she said, the freedoms valued by the nation would be under threat. She attributed America's ability to be "steadfast" and "strong" to the sacrifices of the men and women who gave their lives in military service.

Hobbs also recognized family members who lost loved ones in the armed services.

"As we reflect on their selflessness, let us also extend our support to the families they leave behind," Hobbs said. "My heart is with each and every one of you today because I know the hole left behind is there every day as well."

Diana Pike, an Army veteran and Gold Star parent, spoke after Hobbs about the loss of her son, Christian. He was a member of the U.S. Navy who served on SEAL Team 5 and was killed in Afghanistan.

Pike said her son was an organ donor and that the five people who received his organs are still alive.

Christian carried the U.S. flag with him on every mission, she said. She had that flag with her, telling the audience he had it with him until the end.

In addition to speakers, the ceremony featured a flag-folding demonstration by the Luke Air Force Base honor guard and a performance of "The Armed Forces Medley." It concluded with "God Bless America," and audience members could be seen singing along, emotional while they sang.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 'We come together in solace': Hobbs speaks at Memorial Day ceremony