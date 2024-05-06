Come on over, the traffic’s fine: Video ad to help businesses hurt by bridge closure debuts

Wendy Brown, the owner of Wendy Brown Home in Providence, puts some incense on a shelf. Her business is one of eight featured in a new marketing campaign encouraging Rhode Islanders to shop at local businesses impacted by the closure of the westbound Washington Bridge. (Visit RI)

They’re here for us. Let’s all be there for them.

That’s the tagline to a new ad launched as part of a $400,000 state-funded marketing campaign to support those impacted by the ongoing highway reconstruction.

The 30-second spot produced by Providence–based RDW Group and East Providence-based Animus Studios, spotlights eight local businesses whose owners and workers each say how important continued customer support is for their communities — all backed by uplifting piano music.

The ad also contains a few reassurances from local business owners that traffic has gotten better since the bridge’s initial closure last December.

“We’ve made adjustments to make it work,” said Mitchell Check Jr., owner of Check the Florist in East Providence. “The traffic is not bad at all.”

Production of the ad cost approximately $134,180, Rhode Island Commerce Corp. spokesperson Matthew Touchette said in an email Monday afternoon.

The marketing campaign is scheduled to run through at the end of June, Touchette said, but he added the state could extend the timeline if need be.

“These iconic and local neighborhood favorites are open for business,” Gov. Dan McKee said in a statement Monday morning. “With three lanes of travel now open in both directions on the Washington Bridge, this marketing campaign is a reminder for all Rhode Islanders to support and rally behind these small businesses by shopping, dining, and buying local.”

In addition to the video spot, McKee’s office said there are also plans for social media ads, print ads, and radio ads in English, Portuguese, and Spanish. The marketing plan also includes digital billboards along Interstates 95 and 195.

Touchette said billboards are already up in Warwick and East Providence, with additional ones scheduled to pop up later in the month in Pawtucket and on Route 146 in Providence.

Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce President Laurie White called the state’s campaign a great way to ensure “communities are strong and vibrant.”

“Nothing shall impede the resilience of our local businesses, especially those businesses in the greater Providence area,” White said in a statement.

In addition to the marketing campaign, McKee is asking the General Assembly to free up $1.3 million in unspent pandemic relief funds in the state’s fiscal year 2025 budget to create a direct grant program along with “other business supports.”

