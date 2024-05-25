Come what May | Oklahoman guest columnists had a lot to talk about this month

The month of May has been marked by severe weather, the wrapping up of the Oklahoma legislative session and other hot-button issues. Guest columnists shared their thoughts on a variety of topics this month for our opinion platforms. Here are some of the highlights.

Law safeguards against kratom dangers

In a guest column, state Rep. Daniel Pae writes: As an Oklahoma state representative, I am proud to have authored House Bill 3574, an essential piece of legislation that addresses gaps in kratom regulation in our state. With the passage of this bill, Oklahoma takes a significant step forward in safeguarding the health and well-being of our citizens while promoting responsible industry practices.

A storm of emotions

Earlier in the month, the city of Sulphur was reeling from a destructive tornado. Waylon Wyche, who was born and raised in Sulphur and lives in the house where he grew up, shares his experience during the April 27 twister and how that experience changed his perspective on meteorologists and the Oklahoma Standard.

Private school sports team advantages?

A longtime Mount St. Mary Catholic High School coach writes that he hopes the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association (OSSAA) will give Oklahoma parochial schools more credit for having good programs and examine more carefully the logic and proofs of so-called "advantages" that private or parochial schools have in interscholastic competition.

Oklahoma's failing education strategy

Oklahoma's education tax credit program does not help low-income families, writes guest columnist the Rev. Adam Young. Instead of providing hundreds of millions of dollars for 4% of students in Oklahoma, we should worry more about the other 96% in public education.

DEI order's consequences

The NEW Leadership program at the University of Oklahoma was a moment of clarity for me as a young woman, guest columnist Emily Stacey writes. Our state ranks 45th in terms of female state legislators, yet Gov. Kevin Stitt's executive order is ending the vital women's leadership program.

'Blacklist' of companies has unintended consequences

University of Central Okahoma economivs professor Travis Roach says the Legislature's may have had good intentions when they passed a law prohibiting governmental entities from doing business with financial institutions that "boycott" fossil fuels for environmental reasons. However, that blacklisting has "burdened taxpayers with new costs" and is "hampering economic growth."

Can parents trust the system with their child's personal information?

In her column this month, the Rev. Lori Allen Walke prayed that elected officials "shift their focus from regulating a person’s private parts to investing in our children’s educational experience." She said parents are receiving consent forms for their kids who play sports and, because of the legislators' obsession with gender issues, they are having a hard time trusting that the information they provide will be used for its stated purpose.

Railway frustrations need modern solution

Columnist Russ Florence shares his frustration with stopped trains frequently blocking major thoroghfares to the Automobile Alley area near dowtown Oklahoma City. He suggests the railroad industry modernize it's opertions to alert motorists when crossings will be blocked.

Book bans are a "bad faith argument," guest columnist writes.

Resisting 'bad faith arguments'

Do you know what is a "bad faith argument?" Columnist Nancy Snow said it's made to promote or defend a position that masks a deeper agenda, and should be "called out and resisted."

