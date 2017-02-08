‘Come after me’: Pennsylvania pol goes off on ‘gibbon’ Trump in profanity-laced Facebook post

Pennsylvania state Sen. Daylin Leach went after President Trump on Tuesday, branding him a “fascist, loofa-faced, s***-gibbon,” and challenging him to “come after me.”

Leach, a Philadelphia-area Democrat, posted a Politico report on Facebook about the president’s recent White House meeting with county sheriffs from across the country. During the meeting, one sheriff brought up civil asset forfeiture, a practice allowing law enforcement to seize money and property belonging to individuals accused of committing a crime, even before a verdict is handed down.

The sheriff, from Rockwall County, Texas, griped about a Texas state senator seeking to change the law so that a conviction would be required before a suspect’s assets could be seized.

The sheriff joked that “the cartel would build a monument” to the legislator.

“Who is the state senator? Do you want to give his name? We’ll destroy his career,” Trump responded.

Leach, an opponent of civil asset forfeiture, linked to the article on Facebook, adding, “Hey! I oppose civil asset forfeiture too. Why don’t you come after me you fascist, loofa-faced s***-gibbon!!” He posted a similar message to Twitter.

In an interview with Yahoo News, Leach’s spokesman, Steve Hoenstine, did not back down on the legislator’s comments.

“He’s never really been one to tiptoe around the issues,” Hoenstine said. “He says what he thinks, and he’s really angry in general about what Trump’s doing, and when he saw what Trump said about this other state senator, he took it a little personally because he’s been trying to pass civil asset forfeiture reform in Pennsylvania.”

“He makes the comment, and then everyone in the room just laughs, and it’s just so gross.”

Hoenstine also noted that Leach paid his way through law school performing stand-up comedy and runs his own social media accounts. The colorful posts were “not a surprise,” Hoenstine said.

After PhillyVoice.com wrote about Leach’s comments, the lawmaker proudly linked to that report on his Facebook page and wrote, “’S***-Gibbon’ goes viral! Maybe someday it will be written on my tombstone…or his.”

