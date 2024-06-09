‘Combatant’ minors at another Catholic church fest: PD

*Above video: How to report a crime tip to US marshals*

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Numerous police agencies rushed in to make multiple arrests of minors and to protect church festival goers during what law enforcement called a “volatile, overwhelmed” situation.

Now, organizers of the Saint Gabriel Catholic Church Parish Summer Fest in Concord Township releasing a video statement to explain why they’re closing the festival early Sunday.

Police said they arrested four juveniles and minors.

“Numerous altercations and the unruly crowds…created an increasingly volatile atmosphere,” police said. “The size and frequency of these incidents overwhelmed the detail of deputies assigned to the festival and the patrol deputies on duty who responded to assist, so mutual aid was requested. Mutual aid from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Mentor Police Department, Painesville Police Department, Kirtland Hills Police Department, and Lake Metroparks Rangers responded to assist,” according to Concord Police.

Now, the festival will end early Sunday but will be open from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m., and event organizers have moved up the time of the church raffle.

“Our festival was going extremely well…we are saddened by this,” said Saint Gabriel’s Father Fred Pausche.

Festival officials credited police officers’ quick actions to keep festival goers safe and said no gunshots were fired nor was anyone injured.

Just last weekend, an officer was hurt while police arrested a total of 10 juveniles and teens Video showed chaos erupt in Lyndhurst during the annual Community Days at the Church of Saint Clare Catholic Parish in which organizers said has been a fun, family event for more than 80 years.

And just two summers ago, Multiple juveniles were arrested after “hundreds” of teens rioted and wreaked havoc, frightening people at the St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Parish Festival in Willowick

It’s not the first time Fox 8 has reported on juveniles and adults running through a local Catholic church festival causing people to run for cover amid gunshots.

