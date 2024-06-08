Comanche PD welcomes K-9 Kiso to the team

COMANCHE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)— The Comanche Police Department has recruited a new officer, K-9 Kiso.

Courtesy of the Comanche Police Department

In November 2021, the Department of Justice awarded Comanche PD a federal grant under the Rural Crime Violence Reduction Initiative. Since then, the department has enhanced its investigative capabilities with forensic software for phones, electronic devices, and license plate readers.

The last part of this grant was used to add Kiso, a two-year-old German Shepherd and Belgian Malinois mix, to the team.

He and his K-9 Handler, Officer Dorthy Cole, are currently in training and are expected to be on patrol starting the week of June 17, 2024.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.