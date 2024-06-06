Colwell: Trump convicted, but about that hypothetical Fifth Avenue shooting ...

In seeking answers about what it means for Donald Trump to be a convicted felon, let’s first credit Trump with already providing one of the most profound answers about the effect of any criminal conduct.

Q. Was it something he said after the guilty verdicts on all 34 counts by the jury in the “hush money” conspiracy trial?

A. No. It was back in his first presidential campaign, when Trump said he could shoot somebody in the middle of New York’s bustling Fifth Avenue and not lose his voters.

Q. Will his voters really stick with a convicted felon for president?

A. Yes. They are. His “Make America Great Again” base remains solid. The conviction spurred contributions to his campaign. And he retains total control of delegates to the Republican National Convention, where he will in July be selected officially as the GOP nominee for president.

Q. But can a convicted felon run for president?

A. Yes. The Constitution sets only requirements of age (at least 35) and citizenship. Trump, even if in prison, could run for president. Eugene Debs, a native Hoosier, did so as the Socialist Party nominee for president in 1920. He got nearly a million votes.

Q. Will Trump end up like Debs, campaigning from a prison cell?

A. No. Trump appears successfully to have delayed the other three cases with criminal indictments, so there will be no court verdicts on those prior to the election. And sentencing in the case involving falsifying business records to shush that Stormy porn star is unlikely to put Trump behind bars.

Q. Was it surprising that the jury found Trump guilty on all 34 counts?

A. Absolutely. I thought — and apparently Trump did, too — that a likely outcome would be a hung jury, with at least one of the 12 jurors refusing ever to convict Trump, no matter the facts or the pressure of the others. If there was no rogue Trumpster on the jury, conviction on a bunch of counts seemed certain. But unanimous agreement on guilt on every count, all 34, seemed highly unlikely.

More Colwell: Presidential Greatness Project ranks Trump as the worst

Q. Why? With all the evidence and that testimony by David Pecker, Trump’s friend with the National Enquirer, about buying negative stories to bury them, why was it surprising that Trump was found guilty on every charge?

A. Legal experts speculated that the jury could differentiate between charges where checks signed by Trump were in evidence and other charges where they weren’t. Also, a jury finding guilt on multiple counts often compromises with a few other findings of not guilty, maybe even with desire not to be 100% harsh on the defendant.

Q. Then this jury wanted to be 100% harsh, no compromise on any charge?

A. Right. Trump could have been his own worst enemy. His act of closing his eyes for long periods of time — showing disdain for the judge, the jury and the judicial process — could have eliminated any desire to compromise or be less harsh with that guy.

Q. Will Trump go to jail?

A. Not likely now in this case, unless it’s a weekend or so for contempt for ignoring court orders to stop attacking trial participants. (Weekend jail wouldn’t be too bad with Secret Service protection, and it could help with fundraising.)

Q. What if Trump really had shot somebody in the middle of Fifth Avenue? Would a New York jury finding him guilty of murder cost him votes?

A. His MAGA base would assume all those witnesses on that busy Manhattan street were Democrats and that the trial was a witch-hunt, a sham Soviet-style show trial, with a corrupt judge and a blatantly political prosecution weaponized by Joe Biden. Trump said he could shoot somebody in the middle of Fifth Avenue and not lose his voters. Seems now like a profound statement.

Jack Colwell is a columnist for The Tribune. Write to him in care of The Tribune or by email at jcolwell@comcast.net.

Jack Colwell

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Answers, questions about Trump's felony conviction