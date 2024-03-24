Colvin Cleaners’ Gowns for Prom event receives large donation from anonymous donor

BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) – Prom is a special day for high schoolers, but the cost to attend the event does not come cheap. For the 16th year in a row Colvin Cleaners is helping students find the perfect prom dress for free.

“When you can get a young person in a gown doing something where they’re dressed up, holding their head a little higher, instilling some confidence in them from that fancy gown, that’s very important,” said relations manager Amanda Meggesto.

“We don’t want anyone to have that as a hinder in front of their prom experience. Prom should be enjoyed by everyone,” said Caroline Southard, who was volunteering at Colvin Cleaners Sunday with the Junior League of Buffalo.

This past week, one anonymous donor dropped off hundreds of dresses in all styles and size for the event, most of the dresses were new with the tags still on. Volunteers and organizers say they’ve never received so many prom dresses during a single donation before.

“There aren’t words to express our gratitude,” Meggesto said. “Putting on an event like this is a huge under taking and to think gosh we might no have enough gowns to do a great event. To have someone come through with this donation, means the world to us.”

Gowns for Prom will be held on April 9,10 and 11 at the Buffalo Convention Center.

Volunteers will be there to help make the process seamless for students, from finding the right dress to picking out jewelry.

“It means the world. It means that I’ve been a part of that right of passage for every young person in Western New York to be able to get a gown, go to the prom,” said Marlena Gagner, who makes jewelry for the event.

