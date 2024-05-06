Columbus's zoning is archaic. Zone In critical part of housing solution.

A multi-family development project was photographed at Oak Street and Maclee Avenue on the Near East side of Columbus on Wednesday, February 17, 2021.Columbus doing major overhaul of it's zoning code for the first time in more than 60 years.

Rob Dorans is Columbus City Council president pro tem. He is the chair of the Zoning Committee.

It’s no secret that Columbus is growing.

Whether it’s the cranes that dot our skyline or another national report that identifies our city as one of the fastest growing in the country; this growth is real and we as a community must make intentional choices about how we are going to deal with it. If we do nothing, our housing crisis will only get worse.

This is a simple supply and demand equation.

We have more demand for housing than we have supply, which means that all housing becomes more expensive. This problem will only get worse as we welcome more than 3 million new neighbors in the next 25 years according to projections by MORPC.

We need to build 200,000 new homes in Central Ohio in the next 10 years to stay on top of our housing needs.

If we as a community truly believe that housing is a human right and our neighbors deserve an affordable roof over their heads, we must do things differently.

That is why as the chair of Columbus City Council’s Zoning Committee I have worked with stakeholders to bring forward the Zone In initiative; our plan to modernize our 70-year-old zoning code.

Our current archaic zoning is one of the main reasons why we continue to see housing supply not meet demand in our growing city.

What will Zone in do?

The Zone In initiative puts into place a framework that helps to encourage a range of housing options to meet the needs of our growing city, by allowing for taller, denser buildings along our main streets.

This does not mean that we will allow housing providers to build whatever they want, wherever they want, whenever they want.

The proposed code has six different zoning districts which are customized based on the current and future development patters with that are of Columbus. While this plan calls for taller denser building, this does not mean there will be skyscrapers next to single family houses or that parking will cease to exist.

Keep in mind, this phase of Zone In, which is focused on more housing density, is only affecting about 12,000 parcels or 4% of the city.

Why is this important?

Zone In is about creating a predictable development process, promoting transit-oriented, walkable neighborhoods, and a code that has real design standards baked into it. This is our chance as a community to be proactive about how we want to see growth happen in Columbus, instead of our current system which is reactive.

If we do this right, we can help ensure that longtime residents can afford to stay in their neighborhoods, that new residents can find housing options that meet their needs, and our children can afford live in the city they grew up in.

As we enter the final stretch of the public comment period, I urge you to get involved. Visit the Zone In Gallery at 141 N. Front St., send us a message at ZoningUpdate@columbus.gov, call us at 614-645-5343, or visit us at columbus.gov/zoningupdate to learn more and share your input.

