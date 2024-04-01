Columbus Zoo announces death of female wolverine, Guillotine, after rare disease diagnosis

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announced the death of its female wolverine Monday.

Guillotine, a 11-year-old called "Gui" by her care team, died after being diagnosed with Addison's Disease, the zoo said in a post on Facebook.

Gui lived at the zoo since October 2014 when she arrived from a zoological reserve in France, the first wolverine ever born under professional care in that country.

Gui was a "spirited individual with a voice that echoed her unique personality," the zoo said. She would often communicate her feelings with "unmistakable clarity" from playful growls to more frustrated sounds.

The zoo said Gui was "fiercely independent" but had grown to trust her keepers, with whom she had developed a strong bond in the more than nine years she had been at the facility.

"Her zest for life was infectious, whether she was rolling in wood shavings or indulging in her favorite pastime of crawling down logs in her habitat with unmatched enthusiasm," the zoo said.

The zoo said Gui begun showing signs of low energy and a decreased appetite several weeks ago. A full diagnostic workup was done, which resulted in the Addison's Disease diagnosis. The rare adrenal disease requires close monitoring, the zoo said, and Gui underwent several treatments while under anesthesia and was given daily medications in the hopes of treating it.

However, the zoo said Gui began developing additional complications leading to a further decline in her condition.

"Due to the challenges of managing this disease long term in this species, as well as concerns for Gui's overall quality of life, the difficult decision was made to humanely euthanize her," the zoo wrote.

