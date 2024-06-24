Columbus woman killed, her 2 children injured in single-car crash in Pickaway County

A Columbus woman was killed Sunday afternoon and two children were injured in a single-car, rollover crash in Pickaway County, the county sheriff's office has announced on their Facebook page.

Pickaway County Sheriff's deputies responded just before 3:40 p.m. Sunday to a report of a vehicle crash on U.S 23 just south of the Weigand Road intersection. The sheriff's office said that Jerri L. Braswell, 32, of Columbus, was driving a Mazda Mx-6 southbound on U.S. 23 when she went off the west side of the roadway, overcorrected and shot across the northbound side of the roadway and went off the east side.

The Mazda rolled over several times and ejected Braswell and one of two children who were also in the vehicle, the sheriff's office said.

Braswell was pronounced dead at the scene by Harrison Township medics. The two children, ages 9 and 11, were taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus, where they were reported in stable condition, the sheriff's office said.

The crash remains under investigation by the Pickaway County Sheriff's Office.

