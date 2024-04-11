Columbus woman dies in hit-and-run pedestrian crash

A woman died after a hit-and-run crash on the near East Side of Columbus, police say.

The pedestrian, identified as Mildred Ann Kelley, 67, of Columbus, was walking southbound between Lilley Avenue and Berkely Road and crossing East Livingston Avenue at about 11:21 p.m. Wednesday. An unidentified dark-colored vehicle struck Kelley and continued eastbound without stopping, according to a Columbus Division of Police accident report.

Kelley was transported to Grant Medical Center by EMS, where she was pronounced dead at 11:57 p.m.

Columbus police are investigating the incident.

