Columbus woman allegedly sex trafficked female victim to gang members

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A Columbus woman is facing allegations of human trafficking after her arrest by Opelika Police. According to investigators, Marlaciea Matthews, 23, was forcing a woman to have sex for money. Deazaiah Johnson, 18, was also arrested for obstructing the investigation by allegedly using a false identity. The victim, who was not charged, told police she was coerced and abused into sex with gang members.

The investigation began on March 28th when an Opelika detective was monitoring a known prostitution website as a part of their official duties. According to court documents, the investigator noticed an ad featuring a woman’s nude photos stating she provides various sexual services. “Detectives called her at the provided number to set up a date. She advised one hour would cost $300. During the conversation, a female in the background became irate about the price and the woman hung up. Detectives later received a text message from another number, asking how much time they wanted. The undercover detective advised they wanted two hours, and the price was quoted as $600.”

The meeting location was set at a Opelika motel. Upon arrival, a red Honda with a temporary tag pulled in, and undercover detectives received confirmation of their location. According to court documents, Johnson exited the front passenger seat and entered the motel. Later, Johnson returned to the vehicle and got into the back seat. Detectives stopped the vehicle and found the victim in the driver’s seat, Marlacica Matthews in the front passenger seat, and Deazaiah Johnson in the back seat. Johnson initially provided false identification according to investigators. All three subjects were detained, and the vehicle was searched due to the suspected odor of marijuana. Detectives say they found a firearm under the seat where Matthews was sitting, along with a small purse containing marijuana and cards in the victim’s name.

All three females were transported to the Opelika Police Department for interview. Detectives conducted a consent search of the victim’s cell phone and located messages between her and Matthews where Matthews was asking the victim about when her plays were coming and going, making sure she was posting prostitution ads and tracking the victim’s location.

The victim told police she had been beaten on multiple occasions by a woman named “Nessa, “ who told the victim to go work for Matthews. The victim said Matthews also threatened to assault her on multiple occasions. Detectives were able to

see on the victim’s phone that both “Nessa” and Matthews track her location using Find My iPhone.

Detectives were also informed the victim’s child was in Columbus, Georgia with friends of Matthews.

Investigators say due to Johnson providing a false she was arrested for obstructing by false identity. Based on evidence found in the victim’s phone, her statement, and the presence of a loaded firearm under Matthews’ seat, Matthews was arrested for Human Trafficking First Degree.

The investigation is ongoing.

