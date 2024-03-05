Columbus weather: Severe storms, hail possible near Columbus on Tuesday, NWS says

A house was damaged on Oldwynne Road after early morning severe weather hits central Ohio. Tornado sirens were activated in Franklin County in response to a confirmed tornado sighting in Madison County near the Franklin County border early Wednesday morning, moving west to east.

Columbus weather could take another severe turn Tuesday, less than a week after multiple tornadoes tore through the region.

According to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, showers and thunderstorms are possible throughout Tuesday and into the night. The strongest storms may bring "gusty winds and strong hail," NWS Wilmington's hazardous weather outlook says.

These severe storms could impact parts of Indiana, northern Kentucky and Ohio.

After Tuesday, the NWS does expect any hazardous weather through Monday.

Columbus weather forecast for the week of March 4

While the rest of the week might be clear from severe weather, it will be far from nice out most days.

Wednesday Night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Thursday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

Thursday Night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Friday - A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Chance of rain is 50%.

Friday Night - Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Chance of rain is 60%.

Saturday - Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Feb 28, 2024; Pataskala, Ohio, USA; Jefferson Township employees Jack Neville and Nate Matthews work to clear trees off the roads after a potential tornado touched down in the early morning.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Columbus weather: NWS says severe storms, hail possible on Tuesday