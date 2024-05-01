Columbus Urban League prepping for new central Ohio industries

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Are workers in central Ohio prepared for a career shift? The nonprofit ‘Columbus Urban League’ is shifting their programming to make sure the clients they serve are ready for an influx of new industries.

The Vice President of programming with the Columbus Urban League tells NBC4 a survey of 3,500 clients and potential clients revealed that a large percentage are interested in the opportunities heading to central Ohio.

Unsolved Ohio: Woman missing for nearly four decades after leaving for fake attorney appointment

“We listen to what the community has to say, and we also listen at the policy and political level as decisions are being made as policies are changing,” said Jeaneen Hooks, Vice President of Programming.

The survey revealed several specific industries of interest including engineering, technology and the manufacturing space.

With that information, the team at CUL is working to modify existing programming to include more specialized training, early exposure to these clients’ paths through bus tours and speakers as well as introducing certification programs.

The agency is in the process of securing grants and according to Hooks, the program shift will cost a little more than $1 million but Hooks said it will be money well spent.

“It’s going to be all hands-on deck for the city of Columbus,” Hooks said. “But I believe we’re the right people at the right time that can make this happen.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.