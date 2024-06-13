Columbus traffic: Air Show, Pride and Intel's 'super load' combine for busy weekend

With yet another event-filled weekend in Columbus, you'll want to prepare for several route changes and traffic headaches.

This year's Pride March is scheduled for June 15, starting at 10:30 a.m. at Broad and High streets. The Columbus Air Show is scheduled to take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 14-16 at Rickenbacker International Airport. We've also got an extra-large super load making its way through the region en route to Intel's New Albany project site.

Here's all you need to know about this weekend's traffic changes:

June 15 Columbus Pride Festival road closures

The following roads were already closed by Thursday morning and will remain closed until the end of Saturday's parade:

Dennison Avenue between Goodale Street and Buttles Avenue

Park Street between Buttles Avenue and Goodale Street

Buttles Avenue between Dennison Avenue and High Street

Lincoln Street from Park Street to High Street

Poplar Avenue from Park Street to High Street

The following roads will close Saturday at 8 a.m.

High Street between Buttles Avenue and Rich Street

High Street between Main Street and Broad Street

Rich Street between Third Street and Front Street

Town Street between High Street and Front Street

State Street between Third Street and Front Street

June 14-16 Columbus Air Show traffic

The Columbus Air Show will begin flying Friday morning, with heaviest concentration of flying expected from noon until 4 p.m.

Expect increased traffic each day of the Air Show with the heaviest traffic surge for outbound traffic between 3:45 p.m. and 6 p.m.

All roads will remain open, but some routes may have only one lane in one direction.

Intel's extra-large super load route

The Ohio Department of Transportation is moving an air processor known as a "cold box" from Manchester, Ohio to the site of the future Intel plant in New Albany over the course of next week, with stops in West Portsmouth, Lucasville, Waverly, Chillicothe, Rickenbacker, Groveport, Pickerington and Pataskala.

Its nine-day journey will come to an end on June 23.

ODOT encourages drivers to plan ahead to avoid the load's route when it's moving.

A map of ODOT's two super load routes. Sunday's load is heading to New Albany.

