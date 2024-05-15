Columbus State University police officer stabbed in overnight incident

UPDATE 5/15/24 8:58 a.m.: The Columbus Police Department released the identity of the aggravated assault suspect arrested in this case.

Police say David Tons, 24, was taken into custody after a Columbus State University officer was stabbed on Tuesday night.

The case has been turned over to CSU police.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A Columbus State University police officer was stabbed multiple times in an overnight incident at an apartment complex off University Avenue.

The condition of the officer was not immediately known. A suspect has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault on a police officer. The name of the suspect has not been released.

CSU police were at Summer Wood Apartments when the stabbing happened. The assault occurred after a brief standoff.

