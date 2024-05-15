Columbus State University officer stabbed in overnight off-campus incident, officials say

One Columbus State University police officer was stabbed and another was injured after an incident Tuesday evening in the 3900 block of University Ave., according to officials.

The officers were investigating two suspicious males at an off-campus location near University Avenue, according to CSU.

CSU said one officer received multiple stab wounds during an altercation with one subject and received superficial wounds that didn’t require treatment.

The stabbed officer was taken to a local medical facility where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released the same evening, according to CSU.

A statement from CSU stated, “The situation posed no imminent threat to the university’s Main Campus.”

CSU said the offender was taken into custody. The suspect has been identified as David Tons, 24, who has been charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, according to officials.