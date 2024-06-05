Columbus school board investigation into task force memo released

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus City School Board has released the findings of its investigation into a controversial leaked buildings task force memo, stating that one board member was solely responsible for that memo’s creation.

At a regularly scheduled board meeting on Tuesday, board member Brandon Simmons left before the meeting was finished.

The district sent a statement and a copy of the investigation’s findings just after 10:30 p.m. The district said the investigation, carried out by the board’s legal counsel Scott Scriven LLP, found that Simmons was the only person who wrote the memo “Taking Control of the Task Force Narrative.”

The leaked 6-page task force memo includes things like dividing the teacher union from other staff, moving meeting locations between the two at the last minute, and calling opponents of the school board “dangerous,” all in an attempt to control the narrative of what the task force is proposing. It also proposed rewarding “good” media outlets with priority seating or interviews, dependent on whether or not they covered “false statements” from the union.

For his part, Simmons sent a statement prior to the investigation results’ release, reiterating his claims that other board members took part in that memo’s creation.

According to the district’s investigation, Simmons was the person with access to the document and they were his ideas.

“He told board members and District staff at the May 10th meeting that he alone had authored it and that they were ‘his ideas,'” the investigation’s findings state.

“Today, my colleagues made the unfortunate decision to release a report based upon false information,” Simmons wrote in his statement. “The reality of this situation remains: my colleagues actively participated in the development and execution of the document.”

Simmons voted in favor of his own censure at a board meeting last week, owning up to his role in the controversy while calling on other board members to do the same. He was also removed from his board committee assignments.

“I believe that releasing this report is another important step as the Board makes efforts to heal and rebuild trust with our labor partners, our staff, parents, students, and community,” board president Christina Vera wrote in a statement from the district.

Simmons accused the board of violating Ohio’s freedom of information laws.

“Additionally, I am greatly concerned that the decision the Board made today violated Ohio’s Open Meeting Law,” he wrote in his statement. “My colleagues frequently and regularly improperly use the executive session mechanism to make decisions in private before returning to the public Board table.”

Simmons said he would not speak publically on the matter until he received guidance from his legal counsel.

The memo in question and the district’s investigation findings are below.

CCS-Strategy-DocumentDownload

CCS-Investigation-Report-06.04.24-002Download

