Columbus residents speak up about property taxes in the city

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus community members came together to raise concerns about property taxes in the city.

On Tuesday, members of the community made their voices heard at a forum hosted by a group of non-profits, the Livingston Partnership. The group includes APDS, Gertrude Wood Community Foundation, Rickenbacker Woods Foundation and Livingston Area Merchants Association.

“It’s really important because we have a lot of residents that really don’t understand the process,” Gertrude Wood Community Foundation Executive Director Jennifer Jordan said. “Don’t understand the process for tax levies, don’t understand where the money goes and they are really concerned about their property taxes going up.”

Many shared their frustrations and anger. Some said they feel they are being pushed out of their homes as they see the impact of recently passed levies and property tax hikes.

Members from the county auditor’s office, Columbus City Schools and Columbus Metropolitan Library addressed the crowd and answered questions. Some Columbus residents shared that their property taxes more than doubled.

“People have lost their houses because they can’t afford to pay their property taxes,” Columbus resident June Upchurch said.

Some people came as a voice for the community, hoping to bring the answers to questions back to others.

“When they got the tax bill, they start screaming like, how am I going to do this, I can’t afford this. I’ve got a fixed income,” Family Missionary Baptist Church Pastor Frederick LaMarr said.

The Franklin County Treasurer emphasized the resources available and how people need to reach out if they are struggling.

“We are 100% serious about finding what is necessary to help you stay in your home,” Franklin County Treasurer Cheryl Brooks said.

Columbus Metropolitan Library representatives spoke about how the money will help libraries serve the growing population.

Columbus City Schools spoke about what the money in its levy will be used for as well as efforts to increase transparency.

“Transformation is not free and it’s not okay that we continue to just piece together public education because it is public education. At the end of the day it’s our job to advocate for our students,” Columbus Board of Education President Christina Vera said.

Vera added that in the next year, there will be itemized budgets for each school building posted on its websites to increase transparency.

Many plan to continue asking questions to make sure they know where the money is going.

“I just don’t understand why the taxes have gone up triple for everyone over here. It’s not fair and I’m upset,” Columbus resident Paula Palmer said.

For those hoping to bring their home value down, the deadline for the board of revisions is April 1. More information can be found here.

Resources for support can be found here.

