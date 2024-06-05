Columbus residents fearful of zoning reform. Community left out of process.

Apr 4, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus is updating its zoning for the first time in 70 years that will mean major changes along the city's major corridors, including this area of S. High Street north of Greenlawn Avenue. The new rules will allow larger buildings with denser housing and have no parking requirements.

Columbus resident fearful of zoning reform

In his recent state of the city address, Mayor Andrew Ginther stated that, for Columbus, “The sky’s the limit." He’s quite correct; for developers.

The new Zone In initiative will allow large high-rise apartments with little, if any, parking in many city corridors.

Neighborhoods fear these large projects will closely abut single family dwellings. Currently, our area commissions and community councils have a say in zoning changes — not the final say — that rightly belongs to city council. Good recommendations to improve projects have come from this and sometimes a no for ill-conceived ideas. While not binding, these recommendations do carry weight.

Under Zone In, where is the voice for the community? In the proposal, section D titled "Boards and Commissions" only says: “Proposed changes will be developed in the next phase.” Does this mean only the developers get a say?

Zoning reform is needed, but not one that hands the keys of the city to developers. We do not want another Latitude Five25 in our neighborhoods in 20 years.

Developers and development are important to the future of Columbus, but let it be in concert with the community, not by ignoring it.

Ken Gilbert, Columbus

What ever happened to Ginther investigation?

Thanks to the Dispatch for printing Mayor Andrew Ginther’s state of the city address on May 26. It was a worthwhile read.

In the time it takes to read the article, City Attorney Zach Klein could conclude an investigation that has — or possibly has not — been going on for nearly six months.

Last October, Municipal Court Judge Stephanie Mingo disclosed that, in a phone conversation, Ginther apparently tried to intervene in a pending civil case between the city and operators of the Greyhound bus station on the west side.

Mingo reported that Ginther, who was in the middle of a multi-million-dollar re-election campaign against challenger Joe Motil, asked her to "do the right thing and shut [the bus station] down.” She said she told him that discussing the case would be unethical and ended the call. The judge’s report would suggest that Mayor Ginther tried to influence her consideration of evidence in the case.

Anyone who’s watched "Law and Order" knows that it takes time to investigate a case by collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses. However, we only have two witnesses, one of whom has already provided information.

Columbus residents have good reason to ask a Democratic City Attorney Klein why this investigation, which involves two other Democrat elected officials, is still open six months later.

Steve Abbott, Columbus

Haley as VP was always the endgame

With the exception of Nikki Haley and her advisers, the nation was baffled why she continued campaigning for the GOP presidential nomination with impossible odds against her. It makes sense now. She is now a Donald Trump supporter, and she is flaunting her many admirers as helpers for Trump's re-election.

After all, if you know it's impossible to be president of the United States, then vice president is second best.

Melvin Deere, Grove City

