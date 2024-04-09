Columbus' post-solar eclipse forecast calls for more rain, more storms and more flooding

While the skies mostly cleared for Monday's once-in-a-lifetime solar eclipse, the sun is expected to disappear for most of the rest of the week with the return of heavy rain.

Just a week after heavy rainfall swelled rivers and flooded roads, the National Weather Service in Wilmington says there's a chance for more flooding this week. So, don't put those rafts away just yet.

Thunderstorms are possible beginning Tuesday afternoon and through the evening and with multiple rounds of thunderstorms are expected through Thursday, when the storms could turn severe, according to a NWS hazardous weather outlook issued Tuesday morning.

Rain returns today. This will be the beginning of a stretch of several unsettled days. pic.twitter.com/9lgzWWhEPn — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) April 9, 2024

The rainfall from these storms could cause river flooding or exacerbate existing high waters. Additionally, wind gusts on Friday could reach up to 40 miles per hour.

The areas affected by the hazardous weather include east central Indiana, southeast Indiana, northeast Kentucky, northern Kentucky, central Ohio, south central Ohio, southwest Ohio and west central Ohio.

Here's what the weather looks like for the rest of the week.

Columbus weather forecast for the week of April 9, 2024

It's going to be a rainy week, according to the NWS.

Tuesday night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy, with a low around 55. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday : Showers, mainly after 11am. High near 66. Southeast wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night : Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 58. Southeast wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday : Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 70. Southeast wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Thursday Night : Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 7pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 7pm and 2am, then a chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday : Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night : Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy.

Saturday : Sunny, with a high near 63.

Saturday Night : Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Sunday : Partly sunny, with a high near 71.

Sunday Night : A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

NHart@dispatch.com

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Columbus forecast calls for rain, thunderstorms and possible flooding