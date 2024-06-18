Columbus police testify two witnesses were present when man was shot at Avalon Apartments

A man facing a murder charge in relation to a May shooting death pleaded not guilty in Columbus Recorder’s Court Tuesday morning.

Jaylen Paige faces charges of murder, armed robbery, and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, according to court documents.

These charges stem from a shooting that occurred at Avalon Apartments May 17 that resulted in the death of 20-year-old Raquise Walls.

Columbus Police Department Detective Adam Moyer testified two witnesses were in the room with Paige and Walls at the time of the shooting.

Moyer said the witnesses said there was some talk about firearms and Paige later began at Walls.

Paige was caught on camera fleeing from the apartment to a bike trail off Cusseta Road, according to Moyer’s testimony.

Moyer said police would see Paige meet up with others on the bike trail and pass a book bag. Investigators went to the bike trail and found Paige’s jacket on the bike trail, according to Moyer.

Moyer said Paige provided a statement after his arrest where he put himself at the apartment and claimed there was to be a trade for a firearm. Paige claimed Walls grabbed hold of the gun during the trade and tried to take it away from him leading to a struggle, according to Moyer.

Moyer said Paige claimed a round went off during the struggle followed by another shot. Moyer said witnesses claim there was no argument or struggle and that Paige shot Walls and took the victim’s firearm after the shooting.

Judge Susan Henderson found probable cause and bound the case over to Superior Court.