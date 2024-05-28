Columbus police searching for two in connection to mass shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are asking for assistance in identifying two persons of interest in connection to a mass shooting that occurred on the city’s north side.

Police are looking for two individuals, one man and one woman, who were captured on an area business security camera after a shooting the killed three occurred near Weiland Park and Italian Village on May 18.

Columbus police are searching for two persons of interest in connection to a mass shooting that occurred on May 18, 2024 in north of Downtown, Columbus.

Police said the six people total were shot at 2:35 a.m. at the intersection of East Fifth Avenue and Summit Street. The three people who died were identified as:

Malachi Pee, 27

Da’ondre Bullock, 18

Garcia Dixon Jr., 26

Two of the men were pronounced dead at the scene, while the third died at the hospital. The three other victims are expected to survive their injuries, police said.

Police ask anyone with any information on either of the pictured individuals to contact the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio CrimeStoppers at 614-461-8477 (TIPS).

