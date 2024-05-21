Columbus police present at fatal crash on Woodruff Farm Road

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department (CPD) confirmed with WRBL it is investigating a vehicular crash on Woodruff Farm Road that occurred at 1:55 p.m.

Police tell WRBL there are injuries as well as a fatality.

The Muscogee County Coroner’s Office is on its way to the scene in front of Fort Middle School.

This is a developing story. WRBL will keep you updated when more information is available.

