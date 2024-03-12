Columbus police officer fired after OVI arrest

A Columbus police officer was fired last week after being arrested for driving under the influence.

According to records provided by the Department of Public Safety, the 35-year-old female officer was still in her one-year probationary period after graduating from the James G. Jackson Columbus Police Academy in July 2023.

On March 2, a trooper with the Ohio Highway Patrol stopped the officer about 12:50 a.m. near the intersection of Brice Road and Tussing Road on the city's Southeast Side. The trooper initially noticed a vehicle on Interstate 70 making several lane violations and pulled the vehicle over after it exited from the highway onto Brice Road, according to the documents given to The Dispatch.

The officer failed several field sobriety tests and the trooper took her into custody on suspicion of driving a vehicle while intoxicated, the documents say.

The officer completed a breath test, which found her blood alcohol concentration to be .098. The legal limit in Ohio is .08.

Columbus police were notified of the officer's arrest the same morning, which was a Saturday. The following Monday, March 4, the Division of Police began disciplinary proceedings against the officer. Those proceedings culminated in the officer's firing on March 7 for violation of the Division's code of conduct.

Columbus police policy requires officers to be on a period of probation for one year after their academy graduation. While on probation, officers can be fired for a number of reasons, including code of conduct violations.

According to court records, the former officer was issued a citation for OVI and for marked lanes violations and ordered to appear in Franklin County Municipal Court on March 25.

