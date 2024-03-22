Columbus police: Man killed girlfriend after getting mad at how she spoke to him

A man has been arrested after Columbus police say he fatally shot his girlfriend during an argument Thursday night at a home in Driving Park.

Stewart Butler, 64, is charged with murder in the death of 60-year-old Marchelle Freeman. The couple lived at a home on the 1700 block of East Sycamore Street where Columbus police were called around 11:30 p.m.

Responding officers found Freeman with a gunshot wound. She died at the scene.

According to court records, Butler initially told the officers on the scene that he was "defending himself from his girlfriend."

Court records said Butler later told detectives he and Freeman had been arguing and he became upset with her "kicking at him, poking him in the head and how she was talking to him." Butler got a gun and fired one shot at Freeman, according to court records.

Butler told detectives he didn't realize Freeman had been struck until she fell to the ground. Butler had a neighbor call 911.

Butler is currently being held in the Franklin County jail. He is scheduled to have his first court hearing Saturday.

