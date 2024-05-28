Columbus police looking to identify two people connected to shooting that left three dead

The Columbus Division of Police is asking for the public's help to identify two people connected to a May 18 shooting at a hookah bar that left three people dead and three injured.

Malachi Pee, 27, Da'ondre Bullock, 18 and Garcia Dixon Jr., 26, died in the shooting near MIA Hookah Café at East Fifth Avenue early in the morning on May 18. Three other people, whose identities have not been released, were hurt and are expected to survive.

Columbus Police Deputy Chief Greg Bodker told reporters that police received calls of automatic gunfire and cars fleeing from the scene, and when they arrived it was a "very chaotic scene".

No suspects in the shooting have been publicly identified as of Tuesday afternoon.

The city's Property Action Team is working with police to investigate the hookah bar and it's "nuisance activity". The team has previously shut down bars and businesses connected to shootings and other crimes.

People with information about the shooting or the people in the photo are asked to contact Detective Poliseno at 614-645-6420 or at epoliseno@columbuspolice.org. Anonymous crime tips can be made with Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

