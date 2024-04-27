Columbus police looking to identify person of interest in north Columbus homicide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Division of Police is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in the homicide of a 61-year-old woman.

On Friday, police discovered the remains of Li-Chu Lin, who suffered a “brutal attack”, on the 6000 block of Zumstein Drive in north Columbus, according to police. Lin was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are asking the public for help in identifying a person of interest in the homicide. They advise the public to not approach the man if they see him, but to call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information regarding the incident may call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

