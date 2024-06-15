Columbus Police issue arrest warrant for double homicide outside Avalon Dance Club

Columbus police issued an arrest warrant Saturday for a suspect in the shooting deaths of two people early Friday morning outside a dance club.

Police filed warrants for two counts of murder for 26-year-old Jaquez Hoover, who was still at large as of mid Saturday.

Columbus police said four people were shot, two fatally, after an incident that happened at 1:45 a.m. Friday outside the Avalon Dance Club at 205 N. 5th St.

One victim, 27-year-old Desmond Taylor, died at the scene. A second victim, 36-year-old Ceilin Ricard Peakes Smith, died at OhioHealth Grant Medical Center a short time later.

The other two people who were wounded are expected to survive their injuries.

People with information regarding the incident are asked to call the police homicide unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Columbus Police issue arrest warrant for Jaquez Hoover for murder