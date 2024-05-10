Columbus police have identified a woman found dead April 25 on the Southeast Side.

The Franklin County Coroner’s Office determined Danyaze Evans-Kourouma, 33, died of gunshot injuries, according to a police report.

Her body was discovered by workers in the area of Noe Bixby Road and Carbondale Drive and medics pronounced her dead at 2:18 on April 25.

The Columbus Division of Police is investigating the death. Anyone with information can contact the Columbus police homicide unit at 614-645-4730 or submit an anonymous tip at Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

bagallion@dispatch.com

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Columbus police identify woman found dead by gunshot on Southeast Side