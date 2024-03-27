Columbus police have identified a man found shot in a Franklinton alley Monday afternoon.

John R. Lang, 56, died from a gunshot wound, police said.

Columbus police received a call around noon Monday about a body found in the alley behind the first block of North Jones Avenue. Officers arrived and found Lang, who suffered a gunshot. He died at the scene.

Police have not identified any suspects or motive in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS. All calls to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

bbruner@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Columbus police identify man found shot Monday in Franklinton alley